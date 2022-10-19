Indian-Origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Resigns Over a ‘Mistake'

Suella Braverman
(Photo: gov.uk)
Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday, 19 October after she sent an official document from her personal email which "constitutes a technical infringement of the rules."
"Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as a part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go," Braverman said a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she added.
Her resignation comes after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor last Friday and the axing of the majority of the government's mini-budget on Monday by his successor, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, reported news agency PTI.
Grant Shapps, the former transport secretary who strongly backed Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, is set to replace her, reported The Guardian.
In the letter to the PM, she also stated her concerns about the directions of the government.
"It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments,” Braverman said.
