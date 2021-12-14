Indian Origin Leena Nair Appointed Chanel's New Global Chief Executive Officer

File photo of Leena Nair.
Leena Nair, formerly Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever — the first female, first Asian and youngest-ever person to have donned that hat, has now been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer by luxury group Chanel.
Taking to Twitter, on Tuesday, 14 December, Nair said:
"I will always be a proud advocate of Unilevar," she further added.
According to PTI, Unilever in a statement said:
A British national, Nair hails from Kolhapur, Maharshtra. She graduated with a gold medal from XLRI – Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
Her career at Unilever spans 30 years.
