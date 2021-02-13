Arora Akanksha of Indian Origin Announces Candidacy For UN Chief

She also posted a campaign video online stating that people in her “position” aren't supposed to “stand up to the ones in charge.”

“We are supposed to wait our turn, hop on the hamster wheel, go to work, keep our heads down and accept that the world is the way it is,” she said, adding that those before her had “failed” to hold the UN accountable.

She asserted that the UN had not fulfilled its “promise” to the world in the last 75 years, which is why she chose to run for the Secretary-General, refusing to accept that “this is the best UN can do.”