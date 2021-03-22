Indian-Americans Lead in Marriage Stability in US, Finds Study 

As per a report published by a US-based think tank, the Institute of Family Studies (IFS) said that immigrant families have more familial stability than native-born Americans, with Indian-American families leading in terms of marriage stability,

Following India at 94 percent, Bangladesh (87 percent), Pakistan (87 percent), Taiwan (86 percent) and Korea (85 percent) were also high on the list.

After analysing the census data, the IFS said that 72 percent of immigrants with children are still in their first marriage, as opposed to 60 percent native-born Americans.

The director of research at the institute, Wendy Wang, noted that immigrants had relatively higher marriage rates and lower divorce rates in general, Hindustan Times reported.

She highlighted that in 2019, for every 1,000 unmarried immigrants aged 18-64, 59 got married, saying that the corresponding number for native-born Americans was 39, Hindustan Times reported.

The divorce rates, too, remained relatively higher in native-born Americans.

“Only 13 out of 1,000 married immigrants ages 18-64 got a divorce in 2019, compared with 20 out of 1,000 among native-born Americans of same age,” Hindustan Times quoted the report.