Indian American US Lawmaker Says Pakistan's ISI Considers Him As "Enemy"

Raja Krishnamoorthi discussed his plans for strengthening US-India ties with the Indian American community in Boston
Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives is up for re-election in the 2022 election.

(Photo: Arul Louis/IANS)

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said that Pakistan's spy agency ISI views him as an "enemy" due to his stance against the radicals in the South Asian country.

The lawmaker who represents the Democratic Party from Illinois was addressing the Indian American community members at a fundraiser in Boston at the residence of R V Kapur, President, US India Security Council (USISC).

"He (Krishnamoorthi) said that the ISI in Pakistan views him as an enemy for his stand against radicals in Pakistan. He reiterated that he respected all religions and never discriminated against any colour, race, or religion."
US India Security Council Press Statement
Krishnamoorthi spoke to the Indian American community about continuing to support strategic relations between India and the United States. He also added that if he won, this friendship might deter China from its pacific ambitions.

Several prominent Indian Americans attended the luncheon such as Vikram Rajyadaksha, Dinesh Patel, Abhishek Singh, Amar Sawhney, Deepika Sawhney, and Dr. Raj Raina.

This particular fundraiser was held this week in order to help Krishnamoorthi in his upcoming election in November 2022. Having raised about $40,000, it was one of several events planned to support the causes of this particular Congressman which are intended to aid the Indian American community in addition to strengthening US-India ties.

Krishnamoorthi also talked about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adding that the delegation received a mass gathering of welcoming people who considered them as national heroes in Taiwan.

Born in Delhi, Krishnamoorthi's family moved to Buffalo, New York, part of the United States when he was three months old.

(With inputs from PTI)

