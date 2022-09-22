Indian American US Lawmaker Says Pakistan's ISI Considers Him As "Enemy"

This particular fundraiser was held this week in order to help Krishnamoorthi in his upcoming election in November 2022. Having raised about $40,000, it was one of several events planned to support the causes of this particular Congressman which are intended to aid the Indian American community in addition to strengthening US-India ties.

Krishnamoorthi also talked about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adding that the delegation received a mass gathering of welcoming people who considered them as national heroes in Taiwan.

Born in Delhi, Krishnamoorthi's family moved to Buffalo, New York, part of the United States when he was three months old.