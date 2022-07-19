Tennis Star, Hollywood Icon Ashok Amritraj Joins Cedars-Sinai Board Of Governors

Ashok Amritraj, CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment Group, is now a member of the Board of Governors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a Los Angeles-based non-profit hospital, according to reports by Deadline.

A former professional tennis player, Amritraj turned into a Hollywood producer with a passion for philanthropic activities on a global scale. His work also includes the creation of inclusive, socially relevant and diverse content.

In 2016, Amritraj was appointed as the United Nations India Goodwill Ambassador and in 2018, he was appointed a Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre National du Merité by a decree of the President of the Republic of France.

In February 2022, he was also named as the chair of a study on aging which was a joint project between the United States National Institutes of Health and India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.