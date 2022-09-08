Indian American Doctor Tara Narula Joins CNN Team As Medical Correspondent

An Indian American cardiologist, Dr. Tara Narula, has joined CNN's Health, Medical and Wellness team. According to an announcement by the news channel, Narula will report across different CNN platforms and is based in New York.

She is moving from CBS News where she was the senior medical correspondent and reported for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms such as CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, CBS Saturday Morning, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS Streaming Network.

As a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), Narula also serves as a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and the AHA's Go Red for Women initiative. She is a recipient of the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2022.