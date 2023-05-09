Indian American Doctor Indicted For Sexually Assaulting Veterans Patients in US

Patel sexually assaulted four female veteran patients during routine check-ups with him over 12 months between 2019 and 2020.
Rajesh Motibhai Patel, a primary care physician in the southern state of Georgia in the United States, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. The 68-year-old Indian-origin doctor worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Decatur, Georgia.
He allegedly assaulted them by touching them inappropriately during their check-ups. Investigators have enough proof to believe that Patel may have victimised other patients as well.
"Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care,” US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said during a court session. “Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” he added.
He is accused of violating his patients’ constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under the colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, according to a press release dated May 4.
This case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General.
