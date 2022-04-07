India-US Ties Entering 'Uncharted Territory' Over Ukraine: Former Trump Adviser

The India-United States relationship is "entering uncharted territory" due to India's position on Ukraine, a former top official of the Trump Administration said on Wednesday, 6 April.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
"I think the US India relationship is entering uncharted territory. The issue of India's close ties with Russia has always been an irritant in the US-India partnership. But with Russia's unjustified and unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country, there are expectations that India would adjust its relationship with Russia," Lisa Curtis, a former national security official, told news agency PTI in an interview.
"The Biden Administration has been willing to accept some problematic positions that India has taken on the Russian invasion of Ukraine... So, I think that issue is straining the relationship to some degree," she told PTI.
This comes a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US believes that it would not be in India's interest to accelerate its Russian imports of energy and other commodities.
Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday told lawmakers that it is not in India's best interest to continue to invest in Russian military equipment.
