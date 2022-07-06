India, Second Top Country Of Birth For Naturalised Citizens In The US

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed more than 6,600 new citizens in more than 140 naturalisation ceremonies between July 1 and July 8, according to a press release by USCIS.

In the Fiscal Year 221, 8,55,000 new citizens were naturalised and in 2022, about 6,61,500 new citizens have been naturalised as of 15 June.

The agency attributes this rise in numbers a sign of progress in reducing their naturalisation pending queues.

According to the US Homeland Security, 34 percent of the new citizens in the first quarter of 2022 were from the following nationalities: Mexico (24,508); India (12,928); the Philippines (11,316); Cuba (10,689), and the Dominican Republic (7,046).

During this time, the United States admitted 1,97,148 new citizens.

While, in Quarter 1 of FY 2021, the top five nationalities i.e. Mexico, India, Cuba, the Philippines, and China, accounted for 35 percent of the naturalisations, according to the report from US Homeland Security.

The US federal government's fiscal year starts from 1 October and ends on 30 September.

The USCIS commemorated Fourth Of July 2022 Independence Day activities by hosting special naturalisation ceremonies across the country. For example, a naturalisation ceremony for military service members at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego on 1 July, a ceremony at the Vienna Town Green in Washington D.C. on 2 July which was attended by Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, and a ceremony at George Washington's Mount Vernon on 4 July which was attended by Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary.