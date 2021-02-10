India One of Most Important Partners in Indo-Pacific Region: US

The United States on Tuesday, 9 February, termed India a “leading global power” and said that it was “one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region” for them.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region.”

He also said that the US and India cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues.

Price also said that he was confident about the relationship between the two countries.