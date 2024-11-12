Breaking Barriers: The Case for Feminist Foreign Policy

Delhi is an incredibly diverse city, both socially and culturally – how else could it be for a mega city of 30 million, a metropolis that attracts people from all corners of a subcontinent of 1.4 billion people? As German Ambassador in India, I am lucky that I get to discover unique spaces and meet many people that tell exceptional stories.

One very strong recent memory I have is talking to the talented and smart young women at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women. This institution stands out in the country’s educational space. It looks back at a proud history, having trained some of India’s – and even South Asia’s – most remarkable and influential women.