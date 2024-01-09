The 21st India Conference at Harvard: Charting India's Ascent on Global Stage

This year's lineup of speakers includes some notable figures include Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited; Indermit Gill, Chief Economist at World Bank; Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources; Niren Choudhary, CEO of Panera Bread; and Aroon Purie, CEO of India Today.
(Photo: Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University)
The is a key platform to discuss, assess and champion India’s emergence as a global leader.
The two-day event, designed and developed by graduate students from across the university, brings 50+ speakers and more than 1000 attendees to Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.
Commemorating its 21st year, the conference reflects on a legacy of growth from humble beginnings into a key event for global discourse on India.
Having hosted eminent leaders and intellectuals like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the conference remains committed to provoking intelligent dialogue.
The 2024 conference theme, 'India Rising,' captures India’s repositioning as a global powerhouse. With the theme as a backdrop to explore India's fast-growing position on the world stage, this platform will bring together a wide range of voices, including policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons, and academic experts.
Through various panels, fireside chats and more, numerous speakers are poised to provide a multifaceted view of India's socio-political, cultural and economic landscape.
This year's edition features a lineup of speakers who are at the forefront of their respective fields.
With such distinguishable voices and more, the conference promises to inspire and provoke thought, reflecting the collective aspirations of a nation on the rise.
As a forum of diverse perspectives, the conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with and contribute to the narrative of a nation on the move.
Over two days the conference will explore Business, Culture, Finance, Social and Urban Policy, Politics, and Economy, delving deeper into topics such as Building a venture in India, Indian Culture and Fashion, Investing in India, Caste and Religion, Regulations Enabling Business and many more. These discussions are not only reflective of India's past achievements and challenges but are also forward-looking, focusing on the country's promising future trajectory.
As we approach the 2024 India Conference at Harvard, we invite thinkers and leaders to join this vibrant confluence of ideas and partake in a defining moment of our time. The conference itself stands as a testament to India's relentless spirit and vision. It is where India's narrative of resilience, growth, and hope is shared and shaped. It is where the story of India’s ascent is retold and reimagined.
The 21st India Conference at Harvard stands as more than just an annual event.
You can get your tickets .
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)