India-Bound Oil Tanker Faces Houthi Drone Attack in Red Sea, No Casualties: US

The two ships alerted a US naval ship, USS Laboon (DDG 58), which responded to their distress calls.

This is the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping vessels by Houthi rebels since 17 October, the US military said.

These attacks occurred around 10:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, 23 December – merely hours after another tanker came under attack off the Indian coast, in Gujarat's Veraval. The Japanese-owned and Israel-affiliated chemical tanker was targeted by a drone "fired from Iran," claimed the Pentagon, as per AFP.

Iran-backed Houthis have been carrying out drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea, in support of Palestinians under Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip, forcing Israel-linked commercial ships to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, Reuters reported.