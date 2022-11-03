Imran Khan Shooter Seen on Camera, Now Arrested; Reports of a Second Gunman

The alleged gunman (in black) who fired at Imran Khan purportedly seen on camera.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The gunman who allegedly shot at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in the country's Punjab province on Thursday, 3 November, has been arrested.
The alleged gunman shot at the former PM from below when the latter was standing on a container-truck during his "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad in protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government.
The attack occurred at Gujranwala's Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.
Several others were also injured in the shooting, including at least four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, and one supporter is said to have died, as per local media reports.
The alleged attacker (wearing black), was also seen on camera with a pistol in his hand, along with another man who is purportedly seen trying to snatch the gun away from him.
Some media reports also stated that there was another shooter, wielding an automatic rifle, but this has not been confirmed yet.
Khan was seen being carried to the hospital with his right leg bandaged, but is said to be out of danger. He also waived to his supporters before being seated in an SUV.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
