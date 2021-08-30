Hurricane Ida Slams Louisiana, Knocks Out Power Across New Orleans

The entirety of the Louisiana National Guard has been activated and currently more than 4,900 guardsmen are deployed across 14 parishes, the Governor said, adding that all of the structures within the state's Hurricane Protection Systems are fully operational currently.

Ida could dump up to 20 inches of rain on New Orleans, it was forecast.

City officials urged residents who did not evacuate to remain sheltered until the city can assess damage, likely Monday morning.

New Orleans Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday it has suspended all operations due to Hurricane Ida.

"Be calm in the midst of this storm," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "We will get through this together."

New Orleans has spent $14 billion to upgrade its flood protection system after suffering from Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, according to a USA Today report.

However, facing the threat of Ida, Deputy City Administrator Officer Ramsey Green has warned that "it's an incredibly fragile system. That system can change at any point".

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme wind warning for far south-east Louisiana.

This means winds of 115 to 150 mph are possible in this area as the eyewall of Ida approaches.

Bands of heavy rain containing strong wind gusts are spreading into the northern Gulf Coast as far east as the Florida Panhandle.