Human Rights Advocate Ales Bialiatski, 2 Orgs Awarded 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

The laureate, Ales Bialiatski, was imprisoned by Belarus authorities from 2011 to 2014. Following large-scale demonstrations against the regime in 2020, he was again arrested, and still remains under detention without trial.

Further, the human rights organisation Memorial was established in 1987 by activists in the former Soviet Union, who advocated for the victims of the communist regime’s oppression.

Meanwhile, the Center for Civil Liberties was founded in Kyiv in 200, and worked towards advancing human rights and democracy in Ukraine.

"The center has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy," the Nobel committee said in its statement.