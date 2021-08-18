Human Remains Found in Landing Gear of USAF C-17 Flight From Kabul: Report

C-17 Globemaster plane.
(Photo: IANS)
The US Air Force in an official statement on Tuesday, 17 August, stated that it is reviewing the event on Kabul Airport on 16 August which resulted in the deaths of at least five Afghan civilians who surrounded the a C-17 cargo plane as it attempted to take off, reported Reuters.
"Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible," read the US Air Force statement .
In a video which went viral on social media, Afghan civilians can be seen swarming the C-17, some holding on to the plane as it taxis on the runway.
Visuals of hundreds of desperate Afghans struggling to enter aircrafts to leave Afghanistan amid the crisis have emerged from the Hamid Karzai airport.
Earlier on 16 August, US troops fired shots in the air at Kabul's airport as crowds poured out on the tarmac, news agency AFP reported, quoting a witness.
Twenty years after the United States invaded Afghanistan – providing billions of dollars worth of military support to its government – the Taliban seized control of the country on Sunday, 15 August.
