Hong Kong Uses Controversial Law to Arrest Dozens of Protesters

Hong Kong arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists and politicians under a controversial new law for allegedly trying to ‘overthrow the government’ on 6 January.

The group, arrested under the new National Security Law, were involved in conducting unofficial ‘primaries’ ahead of the, now postponed, 2020 elections in the country.

China imposed the law on Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory, in June 2020, saying that it was a necessity to curb months-long, sometimes violent, pro-democracy protests. These arrests are the largest crackdown on pro-democracy activists since the law was introduced.

The Amnesty International, commenting on the arrests, has called it, "The starkest demonstration yet of how the national security law has been weaponised to punish anyone who dares to challenge the establishment," reported BBC.