Heathrow Asks Some Airlines To Cancel Flights After Baggage Chaos Over Weekend

An Air India flight to Ahmedabad was one of the many cancellations that were confirmed.
The 'baggage mountain' at Heathrow.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@haynesdeborah)

On Monday, 20 June, Heathrow Airport in London asked airlines flying off from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 percent of their flights for the day due to baggage handling issues, The Independent reported.

As many as 15,000 passengers on 90 flights are estimated to be affected.

British Airways, which operates a number of flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 5, stated that it had made “a small number of cancellations”.

"We're in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking," a spokesperson for the airline said.

An Air India flight to Ahmedabad was one of the many cancellations that were confirmed.

The cancellations come in the backdrop of the "baggage mountain" incident that occured over the weekend.

In what could be seen in viral images and videos, hundreds of passenger bags were heaped in Terminal 2 of the airport without any staff around due to a glitch in the system.

Passengers reportedly waited for many hours for their bags while some had to leave without getting their bags back, BBC News reported.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We apologise unreservedly for the disruption passengers have faced over the course of this weekend.

"Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved," she added.

(With inputs from The Independent and the BBC.)

