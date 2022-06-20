Heathrow Asks Some Airlines To Cancel Flights After Baggage Chaos Over Weekend

On Monday, 20 June, Heathrow Airport in London asked airlines flying off from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 percent of their flights for the day due to baggage handling issues, The Independent reported.

As many as 15,000 passengers on 90 flights are estimated to be affected.

British Airways, which operates a number of flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 5, stated that it had made “a small number of cancellations”.

"We're in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking," a spokesperson for the airline said.