Ukraine: Top Chinese Diplomat Claims Beijing Did Not Know About Invasion Plans

The Chinese ambassador to the United States (US) has written an opinion piece for The Washington Post, in which he has claimed that China had no prior knowledge about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it," Qin Gang added.

In an article titled, "Where we stand on Ukraine," Qin appeared to be responding to claims made by US officials that the Kremlin had asked the Xi Jinping government for military assistance.