Gurudwara Shooting in California's Sacramento County Leaves Two Injured

A shooting at a gurudwara in California’s Sacramento County has left two people wounded.

Details: The incident took place at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society on Sunday afternoon, 26 March, according to reports from local media.

The injured have been hospitalised

One of the suspects involved in the shooting is in custody

The other suspect is an “East Indian man in his 20s or 30s” and is still at large, KCRA-TV reported

Of note: The police have reportedly ruled out that the shooting was a hate crime.