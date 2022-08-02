Greenpeace UK Appoints First Person Of Colour As Joint Executive Director

Greenpeace UK, the non-profit organization with a decades-long history, has appointed Joint Executive Directors for the first time.

Areeba Hamid and Will McCallum will fulfil the roles of Joint Executive Directors starting from October 2022 even though the appointment was finalized on 1 August, 2022.

Hamid is also the first woman and first person of colour to lead the Greenpeace operations in the UK.

Currently the Global Finance Program Director at The Sunrise Project, which is a global network that involves changemakers who aim to end all financial support for fossil fuels, Hamid is also a board member of The Joint Council for the Welfare of Migrants, according to a report by UK Fundraising.

Hamid has also performed several senior roles in other Greenpeace offices across the globe. She has been instrumental in campaigning to cease climate breakdown by aiding marine conservation, stopping expansion of coal in India and "palm oil-focused rainforest destruction in Indonesia".

Hamid was crucial in getting the banks to stop the financing of tar sands in Canada and North America.

