Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns as Sri Lankan President Amid Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena formally announced Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as the country's president.
Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena formally announced Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as the country's president on Friday, 15 July, two days after Rajapaksa fled the country as protests against his government intensified.
Rajapaksa, 73, emailed his resignation to the speaker through the Sri Lanka High Commission on Thursday, 14 July after he went to Singapore on a “private visit.”
Abeywardena said, “I have received the resignation letter sent by President Rajapaksa. Accordingly, the president has resigned with effect from July 14.”
The speaker further added that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will take over as interim president until Parliament elects a new president.
He also urged Sri Lankans to create a peaceful environment, allowing legislators to take part in the process, which has to be completed within a week. The Parliament is set to meet on Saturday, 16 July.
“My intention is to conduct the necessary parliamentary affairs to elect a new president as per the provisions of the Constitution as soon as possible. I request all party leaders to extend their support for this purpose,” he added.
The police fired tear gas shells and water cannons at the protesters who were trying to break the barriers and enter the restricted zone.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel, and other essentials.