Google Suspends Social Network Parler Over Promotion of Violence

Google suspended the Parler social networking service from its Play Store, unless the platform implements “robust” content moderation, citing its policy against apps promoting violence.

According to Reuters, Google evidenced this by stating posts made on Parler that read, “How do we take back our country? About 20 or so coordinate hits” and another “Million Militia March” on Washington.

Tech giant Apple also gave the platform 24 hours to submit a moderation plan on Friday, asking it to “remove all objectionable content from your app,” Reuters report added, quoting the company.