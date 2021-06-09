Google Doodle Honours American Child Star Shirley Temple

She also worked in 'Bright Eyes' directed by David Butler, in which she performed “On the Good Ship Lollipop”, which went on to become her one of the most famous routines. As mentioned above, Temple at a young age of six, was widely popular and also the first child star to receive an academy award.

In 1942, she shifted from silver screen to airwaves with her radio sitcom about a teenage girl growing up in New York City titled 'Junior Miss'.

With her immense popularity, Shirley Temple retired as a Hollywood icon at an age of 22.