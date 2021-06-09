Google Doodle Honours American Child Star Shirley Temple

Google Doodle celebrated child star Shirley Temple on 9 June
(Photo: Google Screenshot)
Google Doodle on Wednesday, 9 June, celebrated popular American child star, and diplomat Shirley Temple. She was one of the most popular actors in American cinema, and also was the first child star to receive an Academy Award at just six years old.
Google honoured Shirley Temple by putting up her animated doodle of its on its search page.
Shirley Jane Temple was born in Santa Monica, California on 23 April 1928. She started learning dance at a young of three, and worked her way up to get a role in toe-tapping musical “Stand Up And Cheer” in 1934. She captivated the nation with her role and starred in a dozen movies in that year itself.
She also worked in 'Bright Eyes' directed by David Butler, in which she performed “On the Good Ship Lollipop”, which went on to become her one of the most famous routines. As mentioned above, Temple at a young age of six, was widely popular and also the first child star to receive an academy award.
In 1942, she shifted from silver screen to airwaves with her radio sitcom about a teenage girl growing up in New York City titled 'Junior Miss'.
With her immense popularity, Shirley Temple retired as a Hollywood icon at an age of 22.
Shirley Temple helped a lot of through the hardships of Great Depression as Hollywood's top box office draw, and also dedicated herself to environmentalism.
She was also appointed as the representative of the U.S. to the United Nations in 1969, and also represented the US at the UN Conference on the Human Environment in the year 1972.
Shirley Temple was also the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department, and was also appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988.
Published: 09 Jun 2021,10:04 AM IST