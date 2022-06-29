Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Yrs in Prison in New York Sex-Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell.
(Photo: npr.org)
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, 28 June, in a New York sex-trafficking case.
A $750,000 fine was also slapped on her.
She was accused of procuring teenaged girls for the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (now deceased) for him to abuse.
"A sentence of 240 months is sufficient and no graver than necesary," the judge stated.
The sentence is shorter than what the government had recommended, according to the New York Times.
The jury came to its verdict after 40 hours of deliberations across six days.
There were four accusers in the trial, one of whom was 14 when being brought to Epstein by Maxwell for him to sexually abuse her.
Epstein's elite associates, once upon a time, included Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. He was arrested in 2019 for sex-trafficking and killed himself in prison within a month.
(With inputs from The Guardian and the New York Times.)