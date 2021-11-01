G20 Leaders Against Withdrawing Measures To Boost COVID-Hit Global Economy

The G20 leaders on Sunday, 31 October, indicated that they were against withdrawing the support measures undertaken by several countries to boost the COVID-19-affected global economy, PTI reported.

In a declaration issued at the end of the G20 summit, the leaders committed themselves to work together, monitor, and address the challenges facing the global economy and work towards stabilising it.

The G20 Rome Declaration said that the global economic activity was recovering at a solid pace due to the quick rollout of vaccines and overall policy support.

However, the declaration said that recovery rate varied across and within countries and faced the threat of downside risks, mainly the spread of the news variants of COVID-19 and the uneven pace of vaccination.