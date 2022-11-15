Photos: PM Modi Meets Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron at G20 Bali Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali, Indonesia on account of the G20 summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali, Indonesia on account of the G20 summit and said that he will hold extensive discussions with other global leaders on pressing global challenges such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, health, environment, and digital transformation.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the PM met with several world leaders in the form of pullouts during working sessions, and will conduct several bilateral meets, pending confirmation.
The prime minister said that he will meet with several leaders from participating countries “on the sidelines” and review progress in India’s bilateral ties with them.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with United States President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
PM Modi and British PM Rishi Sunak in conversation during the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
PM Narendra Modi lands in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit.
PM Narendra Modi attends the G20 Indonesia Working Session on food & energy security.
PM Narendra Modi is welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with members of the Indian community in Bali.
PM Narendra Modi in a brief discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the G20 Summit.
PM Narendra Modi interacting with President of Senegal and African Union Chairman Macky Sall.
PM Narendra Modi in conversation with PM of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
