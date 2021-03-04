Democracy Under Threat: Blinken Cites Freedom Report in 1st Speech

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, 3 March, said authoritarianism and nationalism are on the rise around the world and that governments are becoming less transparent and losing people's trust.

Blinken, in his maiden foreign policy speech, said the latest report 'Freedom in the World 2021' by US-based noted think tank Freedom House shows democracy is under threat.

According to the annual report, India has fallen from ‘Free’ to ‘Partly Free’ status, stating that political rights and civil liberties in the country have deteriorated since PM Narendra Modi took over in 2014.