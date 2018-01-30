When Roosevelt Took on Churchill to End British Rule in India

Franklin D Roosevelt, or FDR, was the US’ longest-serving President, having been elected to four terms – the last two rendered him a wartime President, as WWII broke out.

His birth anniversary is a good time to recount FDR’s efforts to end British colonialism as WWII raged, going against the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who was loathe to give up the jewel in the British crown – India. As the allied powers negotiated victory over their enemies, FDR was instrumental in laying some of the groundwork for ending the British Empire’s stranglehold on its colonies.