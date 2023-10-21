'Meeting After Many Years': Nawaz Sharif Returns to Pakistan After Self-Exile

Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland on Saturday, 21 October, ending a four-year self-exile in London and ahead of his push to win the support of Pakistan's electorate ahead of the parliamentary elections due in January 2024.

Sharif addressed a rally in his hometown on Islamabad, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers have been seen celebrating following his arrival.

"I am meeting you today after many years, but my relationship of love with you is the same. There is no difference in this relationship... I was put in jail, fake cases were registered against me, Maryam..." Sharif said at the rally.

After flying from London to Saudi Arabia, and further to Dubai, Sharif took a "special flight" from Dubai to arrive in Islamabad