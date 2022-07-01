Judge Attempts To Block 15-Week Abortion Ban Temporarily In Florida, US

In a brief respite for abortion rights activists in the United States, a judge in Florida blocked a state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, on Thursday, 30 June. This is one of the latest activities in state legislatures and courts in the aftermath of US Supreme Court's decision to overturn half a century old law that made abortion a federal right.

The Florida Law was scheduled to take effect on Friday, 1 July, according to a report by The New York Times. However, according to Judge C. Cooper of the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Tallahassee, the Florida law violates privacy protections in the State Constitution.

The statewide injunction declared by Judge Cooper will be temporary until a written order is signed. This delay will result in the state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy being valid for a few days until the paperwork is completed. With the Fourth of July holiday, this delay might be significant.