Florida Governor DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential race on 21 January and endorsed former president Donald Trump. A week after Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race.

DeSantis had a disappointing result in the Iowa caucus. He finished second place but trailed Donald Trump by a large margin.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).



DeSantis, a US Navy veteran, had vocally backed Trump during his past two election bids for 2016 and 2020, the former of which he had won