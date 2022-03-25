Fire After Explosion at Oil Depot Near F1 Race Venue in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

A fire broke out after an explosion at an oil depot near a Formula 1 race venue in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, reported Reuters. The depot belonged to oil giant Aramco, which has several outlets in the city.

Yemen's Houthi group had, meanwhile, said on Friday that "they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation deep in Saudi Arabia."

Visuals of the incident on social media showed ongoing race practice, even as large smoke clouds emanated from nearby.

It is unclear what had caused the fire. The incident was also not acknowledged by Saudi Arabia's state oil company and the state media.

This comes just days after an attack at a Jeddah oil depot.