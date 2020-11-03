I Am Fighting for Your Future: Trump to US Ahead of Election

Trump tweeted a message for his supporters, saying “your future is what I am fighting for every single day”. The Quint File image of US President Donald Trump. | (Photo Courtesy: AP via PTI) World Trump tweeted a message for his supporters, saying “your future is what I am fighting for every single day”.

Ahead of Election Day, as American citizens started waking up to go to the Presidential Polls, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday, 3 November, and sent a message for his supporters, saying “your future is what I am fighting for every single day”.

“You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down,” the President added. President Trump also tweeted a video with the caption VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! on Tuesday. The video contained clips from several of his rallies on the campaign trail, set to “Y.M.C.A.” a popular song by the American disco group Village People.

While Trump seems to have been trailing Biden consistently in the opinion polls taken in the US, a recent Des Moines Register/Selzer and Co. poll from Iowa likely voters shows him leading Biden by a 48 percent to 41 percent margin, CNN reported.