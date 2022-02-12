Imran Khan Admits Failure in Bringing Change in Pak, Blames 'Faults in System'

The names of high profile members of Khan's cabinet like Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haq did not make the top 10 list.

When Fawad Chaudhry was questioned by Dawn regarding reports about some ministers expressing dismay about the performance of their ministries being ignored, he said that he was unaware of any such ministers.

The criteria to judge the performance of ministries was based on the number of projects that were completed in time as well as the amount of revenue generated by the ministries.

The ministries that were awarded certificates for their performance, as listed in the Dawn report, were:

Ministry of Communications

Ministry of Planning

Development and Special Initiatives

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

Ministry of Human Rights

Ministry of Industries and Production

National Security Division

Ministry of Commerce

Ministry of Interior

Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Khan said that he has planned a quarterly review of the performance of ministries to incentivise them to function better.

Developing a sense of competition among them, he said, would make ensure that they would try to provide the best results possible.

The prime minister further added that 1,090 targets had been set by the ministries.

More than 400 of those would be achieved this year, including 207 governance related targets and 100 infrastructure related targets.

(With inputs from Dawn)