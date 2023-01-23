Far-Right Leader Burns Quran in Sweden, Triggers Worldwide Condemnation

Who Is Behind the Act? Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, carried out the burning of a copy of the holy book of Muslims. Paludan’s announcement of a “Quran burning tour” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan sparked riots across the country in April last year.

Who Is Rasmus Paludan? Described an anti-Muslim provocateur, Rasmus Paludan had gained some notoriety through a series of online videos in which he insults Islam and its adherents, according to The New York Times. A lawyer, Paludan gained national attention after his announcement of the Quran burning tour led to riots in Sweden.

Paludan is the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party in Denmark. His party received 1.8% of the vote in the 2019 Denmark national elections, less than the 2% threshold required to enter parliament.