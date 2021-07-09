Factory Fire in Dhaka Leaves at Least 52 Dead, Over 50 Injured

At least 52 people died and over 50 others have been injured in a factory fire in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on Friday, 9 July.

The Hashem Foods Ltd factory, which manufactures various juice, soft drinks, and food items in Upazila's Karnagop area caught fire at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, 8 July. Although the blaze was almost tamed early Friday, the fire flared once again on the fifth and sixth floors in the morning.

According to IANS, eighteen firefighting units on the spot are struggling to douse the factory fire.

Citing the local news reports, The Indian Express reported that identities of 44 missing workers have been confirmed. Death of three female workers were reported in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Local media reports also said the fire in the factory has not yet been completely doused though it was almost under control since last night. TV reports showed fires were still raging in some parts of the factory.