During Talks With Jaishankar, President Putin Invites PM Modi to Russia in 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day-visit to Russia and met representatives of the country's strategic community, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov and also engaged with members of the Indian community.

Importantly, This is the second year in a row that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has skipped the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The last summit was held back on 6 December 2021 during Putin's visit to India, with the meeting not taking place in 2022. Moreover, Putin also skipped the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in September 2023 and also the SCO Summit held virtually.