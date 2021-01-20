Two Die, One Seriously Injured in Explosion at Madrid Building

At least two people have died after a huge explosion occurred at a building in Madrid on Wednesday, 20 June, reported AFP, citing officials.
AFP also cited emergency services as saying that one person was also seriously injured, while six others suffered light injuries.
According to AFP, the explosion seems have been caused by a gas leak.
Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida has also reportedly said: "It seems there was a gas explosion in the building.”
According to AFP, the explosion occurred at a building close to an elderly care home. However, nobody at the care home was reported to have been injured.
Nine fire crew and 11 ambulances have been sent to the scene, and the street has been completely shut off from traffic, according to AFP.
(With inputs from AFP.)
