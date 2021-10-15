Ex-Us President Bill Clinton Hospitalised, ‘Is on the Mend’ Says Spokesperson

Former United States President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center hospital on Tuesday, 12 October. Image used for representational purposes.
Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Murena, issued a statement on Friday, 15 October, observing, "He (Clinton) is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."
Doctors treating Clinton at the California institute have stated that the president has been kept in the ICU merely for the purposes of safety and privacy, and not due to the nature of his illness.
Dr Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr Lisa Bardack, Clinton's personal primary physician, said in a joint statement that they hoped that the former president would be discharged from the hospital soon.
Bill Clinton, a leader of the Democratic party, had served as the 42nd president of the US from 1993-2001. The former Arkansas governor had succeeded President George HW Bush to the White House.
