European Commission Supports Ukraine's Candidacy for EU Amidst War With Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on, the executive commission of the European Union recommended on Friday, 17 June, that Ukraine and Moldova be designated candidates, the first step of their incorporation into the bloc.
The decision will be in the hands of EU leaders who will meet on 23 and 24 June in Brussels.
The announcement came from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, one day after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania visited Kyiv in a show of support.
"This is, of course, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further reforms," von der Leyen said.
In her address, while wearing the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, she added that Ukrainians were "ready to die" for the "European dream", and that the country had the right to determine its own future.
"We want to support Ukraine in its European journey," she had said while speaking at a joint press conference with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her surprise visit to Kyiv last Saturday.
That was von der Leyen's second visit to Kyiv since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.
