European Commission Supports Ukraine's Candidacy for EU Amidst War With Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on, the executive commission of the European Union recommended on Friday, 17 June, that Ukraine and Moldova be designated candidates, the first step of their incorporation into the bloc.

The decision will be in the hands of EU leaders who will meet on 23 and 24 June in Brussels.

The announcement came from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, one day after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania visited Kyiv in a show of support.