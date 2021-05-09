Essential to Stop COVID: PM Modi as India, EU Restart Trade Talks

In a major bid to boost ties between them, two power centres – the European Union and India – on Saturday, 8 May, agreed to revive trade talks that had been halted for nearly eight years, reported Agence France-Presse.

Calling EU and India ‘natural partners’, the Eurpean Council’s Chief Charles Michel said that the “EU and India are opening a new chapter” in their long history of cooperation while addressing a virtual interaction attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.