Elisabeth Borne Becomes France's First Female Prime Minister in Over 30 Years

Elisabeth Borne
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Christine Lagarde)
Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday, 16 May, by President Emmanuel Macron. She is the country's first female PM in more than 30 years.
Borne is only the second woman to become France's PM after Edith Cresson, who held the post in 1991-92 under President Francois Mitterrand, as per AP.
Outgoing French PM Jean Castex handed over his resignation to Macron formally on Monday, which was accepted by the president.
A new government is due to be appointed by Macron and Borne in the next few days.
Borne's appointment as PM gains significance as parliamentary elections are due in June. The vote, which will be held over two rounds, will decide who commands a majority in the country's National Assembly, which has the final say over the country's Senate.
Macron also said that the new prime minister would be in-charge of "green planning" and implementing the country's policies regarding climate change.
(With inputs from AP.)