At Least 41 Dead, Many Wounded in Fire at Coptic Church in Egypt's Cairo

At least 41 people died and many were wounded in a fire that blazed through a Coptic church in Egypt's Cairo.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
At least 41 people died and many were wounded in a fire that blazed through a Coptic church in Egypt's Cairo, officials indicated on Sunday, 14 August, Associated Press reported.
Worshippers had gathered for Sunday Mass when the fire broke out.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi expressed his grief in a phone call with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II later in the day, the president’s office said.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from AP.)
