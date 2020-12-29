US House Of Representatives Overturns Trump’s Defense Bill Veto

The US House of Representatives on Monday, 28 December, have overridden outgoing President Donald Trump’s veto on the $740 billion defense bill.

In a first, the rebuke has happened in the final days of Trump’s presidency. The democratic-led House voted 322 to 87, surpassing the required two-thirds majority, with bipartisan support of 109 Republicans reported AFP. The Senate will vote on the Bill later in the week.

The US Congress had passed the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) on Tuesday, 15 December, by 335 votes to 78 in the House and 84 to 13 in the Senate.