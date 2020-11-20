‘Trump Left America Divided’: Republican Indian-Origin Leader

"We are more polarised and divided than I have ever seen being an American for 25 years. I believe people do care who will represent them, especially in times like the COVID-19 pandemic", said Indiana-based Khalsa.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the country "more divided than ever" said an influential Republican leader of Indian-origin, Gurinder Singh Khalsa.

"This is a democracy at work, on both sides. Whether Democrat or Republican... people are excited and want to speak out. The election's historic turnout means people are hungry to change the status quo on both sides", Khalsa further said to news agency PTI.

A recipient of the prestigious Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award in recognition of his efforts in changing the Transportation Security Administration's policy regarding turbans, 46-year-old Khalsa, though a member of Republican party, did not vote for Trump in this election or in 2016.

"I do not think he is morally or ethically fit to be president, especially the leader of the free world. I came to America by choice; for dignity and respect. For the first time as an American, I have felt challenged on those values," he said.

However, Khalsa said that he's not disillusioned with the Republican Party and does not consider leaving it.

"I do not think the issues lie within the party. It is those like Trump who have twisted the foundation of what it means to be a Republican," he said.

