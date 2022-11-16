'America's Comeback': Trump Launches Bid for 2024 US Presidential Elections

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump on Tuesday, 15 November, announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections at his Mar-a-Lago resort, standing in front of huge American flags.
"America's comeback starts right now," the former president said. "Your country is being destroyed before your eyes."
"For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair," he added.
There are multiple criminal and civil investigations against Trump, which he, as president, would hope to deal with in his own way. You can read about some of his cases here. In a nutshell, some of these are:
6 January Capitol riot
Trump's business practices
E Jean Carroll's defamation suit
2020 presidential elections in Georgia state
Boxes of official records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
Given that the election is two years away, the outcome of these investigations may severely hamper his chances to run for president.
Nevertheless, Trump's announcement sets up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden, who has also hinted at a 2024 run.
The announcement comes in the backdrop of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain the Senate but in all likelihood losing the House by a slim majority.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the strongest challenger to Trump within the Republican Party, having won his re-election last week.
Given that the midterms failed to produce the much anticipated Republican "red wave", Trump's nomination has spread some discomfort within the Republican Party.
