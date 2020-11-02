Trump Denies Report Stating He Would Declare Poll Victory Early

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, 1 November, denied a report that claimed he was planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls end on Tuesday. "No, no that was a false report," Trump told reporters at the Charlotte airport in North Carolina.



At the same time, he hinted that he was gearing up for a legal battle on election night itself, PTI reported. "I think it is a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it is a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing," Trump said.

He added that as soon as the election would be over, ‘we are going in with our lawyers’, criticising the US Supreme Court’s decision to allow ballots to be received after Election Day in several battleground states.

“I think it is a very dangerous decision because you are going to have one or two or three states, depending on how it ends up, where they are tabulating ballots, and the rest of the world is waiting to find out. And I think, there is a great danger to it, and I think a lot of fraud and misuse could take place,” Trump said.

"I think, there is a great danger to it and I think a lot of fraud and misuse can take place," the president said, adding, "I think it is a very dangerous, terrible thing. And I think, it is terrible when we cannot know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers. I think, it is a terrible thing."

Trump said that if people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have gotten their ballots in long before. “They do not have to put their ballots in the same day, they could have put their ballots in a month ago. And, we think it is a ridiculous decision,” he said.

The President said that he is doing well in the election. "We have great crowds. The first two were extremely cold. But they are great people, so that warmed it up," he said. (With inputs from PTI)